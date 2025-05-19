Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ojai Memorial Day 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Ojai Memorial Day 2025

    LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, poses for a photo with members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11461 in Ojai, Calif., May 26, 2025. During his visit, Hatcher connected with local community members and veterans before delivering a speech highlighting the importance of honoring the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 18:53
    VIRIN: 250526-F-CH143-6161
    Location: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
