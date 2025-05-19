Ojai Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, poses for a photo with members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11461 in Ojai, Calif., May 26, 2025. During his visit, Hatcher connected with local community members and veterans before delivering a speech highlighting the importance of honoring the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)