Ojai Memorial Day 2025

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, delivers a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony in Ojai, Calif., May 26, 2025. His speech highlighted the importance of paying tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)
