Lompoc Memorial Day 2025

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 30th Range Operations Squadron director of operations, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lompoc, Calif., May 26, 2025. Salazar was the keynote speaker during the event that honored fallen military members. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)