Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard posts colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lompoc, Calif., May 26, 2025. Memorial Day is celebrated to reflect and pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in service to the United States military. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9062797
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-VJ291-4985
|Location:
|LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Lompoc Memorial Day 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.