    Lompoc Memorial Day 2025

    Lompoc Memorial Day 2025

    LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard posts colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lompoc, Calif., May 26, 2025. Memorial Day is celebrated to reflect and pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in service to the United States military. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025
    Photo ID: 9062797
    VIRIN: 250526-F-VJ291-4985
    Resolution: 2048x1364
    Size: 620.46 KB
    Location: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
    Lompoc Memorial Day 2025
    Lompoc Memorial Day 2025

    Vandenberg
    Memorial Day
    Lompoc

