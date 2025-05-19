FWNY25: Service Members of Fleet Week New York 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Acosta, a food service specialist, with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force poses for a photo near Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 25, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Joshua E. Chacon)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9062415
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-FW066-1427
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
