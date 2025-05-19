FWNY25: Service Members of Fleet Week New York 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Janique Parker , assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), poses for a photo near Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 25, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. Norris is a native of Amissville, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Joshua E. Chacon)