    FWNY25: Service Members of Fleet Week New York 2025 [Image 3 of 14]

    FWNY25: Service Members of Fleet Week New York 2025

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Warrant Officer Joshua Chacon 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Elijah Hahn, ammunition technician with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force Logistics Group poses for a photo near Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 25, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Joshua E. Chacon)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 9062408
    VIRIN: 250501-M-FW066-1414
    Marines250, FWNY25

