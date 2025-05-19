Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School

    QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Happy Memorial Day!

    We still have plenty of content to share from our time in NYC during #FWNY 2025.

    Pictured below are moments from a series of performances by our woodwind quintet, “Crosswinds”, for the students of Benjamin Cardozo High School.

    Even while supporting #FleetWeekNYC events, #NavyMusic remains committed to educational outreach—wherever we are!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9062263
    VIRIN: 250523-N-TE520-8281
    Resolution: 2804x2624
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Crosswinds” woodwind quintet performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School
    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School
    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School
    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School
    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School
    “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navybandnortheast #woodwindquintet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download