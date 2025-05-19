“Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Happy Memorial Day!



We still have plenty of content to share from our time in NYC during #FWNY 2025.



Pictured below are moments from a series of performances by our woodwind quintet, “Crosswinds”, for the students of Benjamin Cardozo High School.



Even while supporting #FleetWeekNYC events, #NavyMusic remains committed to educational outreach—wherever we are!