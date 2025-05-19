Happy Memorial Day!
We still have plenty of content to share from our time in NYC during #FWNY 2025.
Pictured below are moments from a series of performances by our woodwind quintet, “Crosswinds”, for the students of Benjamin Cardozo High School.
Even while supporting #FleetWeekNYC events, #NavyMusic remains committed to educational outreach—wherever we are!
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9062262
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-TE520-4508
|Resolution:
|3353x2235
|Size:
|920.59 KB
|Location:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Crosswinds” performs at Benjamin Cardozo High School [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.