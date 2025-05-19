Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Gold Star family is given yellow roses during a Memorial Day Observance at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr., Veterans Museum in Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2025. Gold Star families are the immediate family members of a service member who died while serving in the U.S. military, and the gold roses represent the respect and honor given to those surviving family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)