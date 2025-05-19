Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks during a Memorial Day Observance at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr., Veterans Museum in Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2025. Mrazik served as the event’s keynote speaker alongside other civic and veteran community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)