Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025 [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A member of the Marine Corps League awaits the start of the 28th Annual Memorial Day Observance at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr., Veterans Museum in Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2025. Hillsborough County held its 28th Annual Memorial Day Observance to remember and honor the legacy of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9062049
    VIRIN: 250525-F-SI502-1093
    Resolution: 4425x3540
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025
    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025
    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025
    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025
    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025
    Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    Memorial day
    observance
    Veterans Memorial Park
    Gold Star family
    6th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download