Sailors Participate in Security Training Evolution

Information System Technician Seaman Robert Maldonado, from Dallas, Texas, reels from a strike from the “Red Man” during a Security Reaction Force – Basic training evolution after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)