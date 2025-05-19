Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate in Security Training Evolution [Image 5 of 11]

    Sailors Participate in Security Training Evolution

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Ensign John Jacques, from Hadley, Massachusetts, is guided in a Security Reaction Force – Basic training evolution by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Carin Dooley, from San Antonio, Texas, after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

