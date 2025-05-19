Sailors Participate in Security Training Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Andrew Baca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, wrestles with the “Red Man” during Security Reaction Force – Basic training on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)