Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines and Monica Rodriguez, Los Angeles City Councilwoman of 7th District, pose for a photograph at a Memorial Day event at Brand Park in Mission Hills, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 19:50
    Photo ID: 9061498
    VIRIN: 250525-M-TI498-1067
    Resolution: 6625x4417
    Size: 23 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download