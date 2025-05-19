Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Mission Hills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine speaks with a veteran at a Memorial Day event at Brand Park in Mission Hills, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)