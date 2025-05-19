Recruiters visit the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250524-N-UF592-1066 WANTAGH, N.Y. (May 24, 2025) Navy Counselor 1st Class Craig Davis, from Hicksville, New York, assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, left, William Barksdale, from Austin, Texas, center, and Chief Navy Counselor Cyril Totimeh, from New York, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pose for a group photo during the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park. The event is part of New York City's 37th annual Fleet Week, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with the theme “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)