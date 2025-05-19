Recruiters visit the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park

250524-N-UF592-1051 WANTAGH, N.Y. (May 24, 2025) Chief Yeoman Moshe Benkandil, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, talks to people during the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park. The event is part of New York City's 37th annual Fleet Week, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with the theme “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|05.24.2025
|05.25.2025 18:17
|9061424
|250524-N-UF592-1051
|7827x5218
|679.72 KB
|Location:
|WANTAGH, NEW YORK, US
|1
|0
