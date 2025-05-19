Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters visit the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park [Image 4 of 6]

    Recruiters visit the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park

    WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250524-N-UF592-1051 WANTAGH, N.Y. (May 24, 2025) Chief Yeoman Moshe Benkandil, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, talks to people during the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park. The event is part of New York City's 37th annual Fleet Week, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with the theme “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025
    Photo ID: 9061424
    VIRIN: 250524-N-UF592-1051
    Resolution: 7827x5218
    Size: 679.72 KB
    Location: WANTAGH, NEW YORK, US
    New York
    Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy

