    D.C. National Guard Supports Pregame Ceremony During National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park [Image 6 of 8]

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard joined the Maryland National Guard and National Guard Bureau (NGB) for National Guard Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. As part of the team’s Branch Appreciation Days, the game is dedicated to honor and celebrate the six branches of the military and the National Guard. At each of these games, representatives from the branch will participate in the pregame ceremony and the Salute to Service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 14:06
    Photo ID: 9061216
    VIRIN: 250522-F-PL327-5840
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 465.28 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, D.C. National Guard Supports Pregame Ceremony During National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

