D.C. National Guard Supports Pregame Ceremony During National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard joined the Maryland National Guard and National Guard Bureau (NGB) for National Guard Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. As part of the team’s Branch Appreciation Days, the game is dedicated to honor and celebrate the six branches of the military and the National Guard. At each of these games, representatives from the branch will participate in the pregame ceremony and the Salute to Service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)