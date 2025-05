Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Auxiliarist holds the spinning wheel during the recruitment event at the 2025 Hyundai Sea and Air Show in Miami Beach Florida, May 24, 2025. Along with the recruitment effort, the attendees had the opportunity to witness displays of the United States military aircrafts. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)