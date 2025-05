Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard recruiting booth set up at the 2025 Hyundai Sea and Air Show in Miami Beach Florida, May 24, 2025. This event took place during the Memorial Day weekend to showcase men, women, technology and equipment from all six branches of the United States military. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)