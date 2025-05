Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aviation survival technician hoists from a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter during the 2025 Hyundai Sea and Air Show at Miami Beach Florida, May 24, 2025. This was a search and rescue demonstration to the public in effort to recruit. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)