Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

    EPINAL, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commander of 7th Army Training Command, shakes hands with a flag bearer at the Epinal American Cemetery in Epinal, France, May 25, 2025. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 09:31
    Photo ID: 9061064
    VIRIN: 250525-A-XV403-1116
    Resolution: 5780x3858
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: EPINAL, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Epinal American Cemetery
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MemDay25EUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download