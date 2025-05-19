DoD remembers fallen at Epinal American Cemetery in France

Photo By Sgt. Collin Mackall | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commander of 7th Army Training Command, and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Collin Mackall | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commander of 7th Army Training Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, Senior Enlisted Advisor of 7th Army Training Command, salute during the United States and French national anthems at the Epinal American Cemetery in Epinal, France, May 25, 2025. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall) see less | View Image Page

EPINAL, France – Eighty years after the end of World War II, U.S. Department of Defense representatives, French citizens and families of the fallen gathered at Epinal American Cemetery for a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the final resting place of 5,255 American service members, May 25, 2025.



“Everyone out there gave their tomorrows, so we could have this beautiful day,” said Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, who spoke at Epinal’s Memorial Day Ceremony for the second year. “I am struck, impacted and moved by their heroism, bravery and sacrifice. The true cost of maintaining a Europe that is whole and free.



“Today, we solemnly honor remember and commemorate those who paid the ultimate price for freedom. For peace. For democracy,” he said. “The final resting place of Americans who gave the last full measure of devotion for the freedoms we enjoy today.”



Epinal is one of two American Battle Monuments Commission-managed cemeteries that U.S. Seventh Army troops and units established in 1944 in southern France.



“The men and women of 7th Army are proud of our history,” Carpenter said. “We honor the legacies of the heroes who came before us, who also wore this patch.



“Throughout the course of history, service members have given their lives in defense of their nations and the values that they shared and treasured,” he said. “On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to their sacrifice.”



Carpenter briefly touched on the history of the Seventh Army and thanked the French attendees for taking time on their country’s Mother’s Day to honor and remember the fallen Americans who united with European citizens to stand for liberty and shared values, the foundation and roots of today’s transatlantic relationship.



“Your presence on these hallowed grounds is a testament to the enduring strength of the U.S. relationship with France, despite your own losses and trauma from two World Wars,” Carpenter said to the mainly French crowd who overflowed the rows of chairs to sit on steps and stand along the walls. “The French people are committed to preserving the memory and legacy of fallen American service members on their soil, and the citizens of the U.S. are eternally grateful.”



A few of those Americans were in attendance, including the Moore family, honoring the memory of Staff Sgt. Oscar McIver, 338th Bomb Squadron, 96th Bomb Group, and Tech Sgt. Thomas McIver, 120th Infantry, 30th Infantry Division; the Lavoie-Kintz and Murphy families, honoring Pvt. Roland Lavoie, 7th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division; and the Perry family, honoring Pvt. Thomas D. Perry Sr., 142nd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division.



“We gather not only to honor the brave men and women who laid down their lives in the defense of our freedoms, but also to reflect on the values they fought to protect: liberty, justice and peace,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Emeka Okwuosa, U.S. Air Force Europe and Africa, during his benediction. “On this hallowed ground, where the names of our heroes are etched in stone, let us remember their sacrifices and the families who grieve their absence. We acknowledge the weight of loss felt by those they left behind, and pray they find solace in our shared remembrance and support.”



That shared support included Sgt. Marshall Klimmek, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, who played Taps while standing next to the U.S. Navy color guard from Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa. The French Nouba, 1er Regiment de Tirailleurs stood directly opposite and played both French and U.S. national anthems, as well as Sonnerie Aux Morts.



After the ceremony’s conclusion, 7ATC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin and Staff Sgt. Santos Gutierrez raised the U.S. flag at the northern end of the Memorial site’s grassy mall that was lined with formations of French cadets, student and special interest groups, and emergency responders.



“We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude,” said James Williamson, superintendent of the Epinal American Cemetery. “Their sacrifices shaped our world. Their courage continues to inspire. They’re a testament to the indominable human spirit. We must ensure that their stories are passed down to future generations and their sacrifices are never forgotten.”



To end his speech, Carpenter encouraged the crowd to continue to pay tribute to the heroic legacies of previous generations by learning from the past, embracing the present and taking future opportunities to make an imprint on the world.



“Together, the U.S. and our indispensable Allies continue to demonstrate the strength and dedicated resolve that was born from WWII and forged over eight decades,” he said. “By standing together and through our actions, our light will banish what remains of the darkness. Our love will ultimately prevail over hate, and good will triumph over evil.”