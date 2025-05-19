Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, Senior Enlisted Advisor of 7th Army Training Command, takes a photo with Memorial Day Ceremony attendees at the Epinal American Cemetery in Epinal, France, May 25, 2025. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by U.S. Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)