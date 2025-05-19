FWNY25; 2nd Marine Division Band Play in Times Square

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cristopher Delgado, a saxophone player with the Rampage Brass Band, 2nd Marine Division Band, II Marine Expeditionary Force, performs at a concert held in Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)