    FWNY25; 2nd Marine Division Band Play in Times Square [Image 7 of 11]

    FWNY25; 2nd Marine Division Band Play in Times Square

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ricardo AmaroPerez, a bass saxophone player with the Rampage Brass Band, 2nd Marine Division Band, II Marine Expeditionary Force, performs at a concert in Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 01:52
    Photo ID: 9060827
    VIRIN: 250524-M-FU507-2151
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.59 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    This work, FWNY25; 2nd Marine Division Band Play in Times Square [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Fleet Week
    New York Fleet Week
    2MD
    FWNY25
    Marines250

