FWNY25; 2nd Marine Division Band Play in Times Square

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph, a trumpet player, Cpl. Aiden Taylor-Hardin, a trumpeter, and Cpl. Christopher Delgado, a saxophone player, all with the Rampage Brass Band, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, perform at a concert in Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)