Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Formation [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Freedom Formation

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Life guards watch as B-2 Spirit leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15 Eagle and F-22 Raptor, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. The flyover was part of an effort to engage with the public, bringing airpower up close to beachgoers while honoring the sacrifices of service members on Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 20:17
    Photo ID: 9060520
    VIRIN: 250524-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 4964x3546
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Formation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Formation
    Freedom Formation
    Freedom Formation
    Freedom Formation
    Freedom Formation
    Freedom Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Miami
    F-22
    bomber
    Memorial Day
    freedom formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download