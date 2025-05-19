freedom formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Life guards watch as B-2 Spirit leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15 Eagle and F-22 Raptor, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. The flyover was part of an effort to engage with the public, bringing airpower up close to beachgoers while honoring the sacrifices of service members on Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)