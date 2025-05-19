Freedom Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Talman, the team chief of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, salutes during the national anthem at the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)