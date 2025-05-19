Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Formation [Image 5 of 6]

    Freedom Formation

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Talman, the team chief of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, salutes during the national anthem at the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9060522
    VIRIN: 250524-F-CC148-1005
    Resolution: 2842x3552
    Size: 944.75 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Freedom Formation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22
    Raptor
    fifth-generation
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    supercruise
    stealth fighter aircraft

