Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-2 Spirit leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15 Eagle and F-22 Raptor, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. Each aircraft played a unique role in demonstrating the comprehensive reach of the U.S. Air Force, from legacy bombers to cutting-edge fifth-generation fighters. Known as a Freedom Formation, the event underscored the Air Force’s capability to project force anywhere, anytime, as a key component of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)