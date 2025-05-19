A B-2 Spirit leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15 Eagle and F-22 Raptor, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. Each aircraft played a unique role in demonstrating the comprehensive reach of the U.S. Air Force, from legacy bombers to cutting-edge fifth-generation fighters. Known as a Freedom Formation, the event underscored the Air Force’s capability to project force anywhere, anytime, as a key component of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9060519
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-CC148-1003
|Resolution:
|5563x4450
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Formation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.