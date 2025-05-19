German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and German soldiers with the Brigade Franco-Allemande color guard pose for a photo after a wreath-laying ceremony at Belleau, France, May 24, 2025. The German Military Cemetery memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)