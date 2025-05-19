German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Color Guard with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, stands at attention during a wreath laying ceremony at Belleau, France, May 24, 2025. They stood at attention after participating in the German Military Cemetery memorial ceremony. The ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)