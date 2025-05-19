Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and German service members with the Brigade Franco-Allemande pose for a group photo after a wreath-laying ceremony at Belleau, France, May 24, 2025. The German Military Cemetery memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9060501
    VIRIN: 250524-M-GG264-1007
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: BELLEAU, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025
    German Military Cemetery Memorial Ceremony 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marinecorps
    memorialday
    BelleauWood
    USMC250
    BelleauWood25
    HonorCourageCommitment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download