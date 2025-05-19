Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250522-N-WO287-1020 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2025) Hospitalman Dominic Benner, a native of Richmond, California, prepares dental tools for a routine patient cleaning appointment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9060359
    VIRIN: 250522-N-WO287-1020
    Resolution: 5680x3787
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SA Madelyn Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download