Truman's Deployment

250522-N-WO287-1011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Joshua Pechatsko, a native of Eastlake, Ohio, inspects jet propellant-5 fuel cell aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:07
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
