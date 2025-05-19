Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250522-N-UQ809-1024 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2025) Sailors transport an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman May 22. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)