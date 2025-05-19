Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    Truman's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250522-N-UQ809-1024 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2025) Sailors transport an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman May 22. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9060349
    VIRIN: 250522-N-UQ809-1024
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

