    Distinguished Guests Attend U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 26 of 31]

    Distinguished Guests Attend U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Commissioning Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Distinguished guests participate in the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 23, 2025. This year’s class graduated 1,049 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White).

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
