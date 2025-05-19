Distinguished guests participate in the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 23, 2025. This year’s class graduated 1,049 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White).
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9060275
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-QO892-1027
|Resolution:
|7881x5254
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Guests Attend U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.