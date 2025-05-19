ACNO Delivers Remarks at U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 23, 2025. This year’s class graduated 1,049 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White).