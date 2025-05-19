U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Commissioning Ceremony Recognizes Honorary Graduate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony takes place at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 23, 2025. This year’s class graduated 1,049 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White).