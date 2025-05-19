Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8's Combat Aircrew Eight at Iwakuni Friendship Day [Image 4 of 5]

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    IWAKUNI, Japan (May 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 8 pose in front of a P-8A Poseidon during an air show as part of Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Travis Longstaff)

