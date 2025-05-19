VP-8's Combat Aircrew Eight at Iwakuni Friendship Day

IWAKUNI, Japan (May 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 8 pose in front of a P-8A Poseidon during an air show as part of Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Travis Longstaff)
