    AWO2 Biediger at Friendship Day with Japanese Locals [Image 3 of 5]

    AWO2 Biediger at Friendship Day with Japanese Locals

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    IWAKUNI, Japan (May 4, 2025) Naval Aircrewman Operator 3rd Class Alyssa Biediger, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 8, speaks with guests during an air show as part of Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Travis Longstaff)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 11:20
    Photo ID: 9060182
    VIRIN: 250504-N-VH877-4577
    Resolution: 1600x1063
    Size: 248.05 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AWO2 Biediger at Friendship Day with Japanese Locals [Image 5 of 5], by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet INDOPACOM

