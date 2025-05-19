Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250524-N-FC892-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2025) Chief Damage Controlman Ulises Hernandez, center-left, from Pasco, Washington assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), instructs Sailors, also assigned to America, procedure to use a P-100 pump during damage control training in the ship’s hangar bay, while in the Philippine Sea, May 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 05:03
    Photo ID: 9060053
    VIRIN: 250524-N-FC892-1359
    Resolution: 6942x4681
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    Damage Controlman
    Firefighting equipment
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download