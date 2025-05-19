USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250524-N-FC892-1204 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jose Villavillamil, from Phoenix assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), presents firefighting equipment to Sailors, also assigned to America, during damage control training in the ship’s mess deck, while in the Philippine Sea, May 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)