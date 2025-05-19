USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250524-N-FC892-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2025) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dhalia Glover, from Macon, Georgia assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares a P-100 pump during damage control training in the ship’s hangar bay, while in the Philippine Sea, May 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)