Fleet Week New York 2025: Re-enlistment at the 9/11 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Sailors assigned to the San-Antonio Class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) and Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York, pose for a group photo after a re-enlistment ceremony held at the 9/11 Memorial as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)