Fleet Week New York 2025: Re-enlistment at the 9/11 Memorial

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York, stand at the position of attention during a re-enlistment ceremony held at the 9/11 Memorial as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)