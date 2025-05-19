Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2025: Re-enlistment at the 9/11 Memorial [Image 6 of 10]

    Fleet Week New York 2025: Re-enlistment at the 9/11 Memorial

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York, recite the oath of enlistment during a re-enlistment ceremony held at the 9/11 Memorial as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 17:37
    Photo ID: 9059481
    VIRIN: 250523-M-VM946-1091
    Resolution: 6145x4099
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2025: Re-enlistment at the 9/11 Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS New York
    2nd MLG
    FleetWeekNYC
    2nd CRR
    Marines250

